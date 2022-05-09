Fox News’ Joe Concha labeled the Biden administration as “the Oprah administration.”

This was in response to the administration considering student debt and left-wing media trying to push Biden to cancel such debt.

In September 2004, Oprah famously gave away free cars on her show, which celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Appearing on The Faulkner Focus on Fox News on Monday, Concha said:

Any sane economist will tell you that this will only add to the 40-year high inflation as well. It’s a bad idea. And this is like the Oprah administration at this point. You get a free loan and you get a free loan. It’s like, you know, this effort to energize the far-left base of the party, maybe younger voters because throwing money at voters during an election year, it’s is a time-honored tradition in D.C. The president and he has many allies in the media, clearly, they’re going push this as a great thing. But when you look at the numbers, right, a big chunk of these loans … are held by those who have advanced degrees. That means law school, medical school. My wife went to medical school. She became a doctor and she paid back her loan over many, many years. And you have to wonder where does the forgiveness end? Can I get my mortgage now forgiven? How about my auto loan? How about we forgive maybe the debts of those cancer patients that can’t afford to pay their bills back, right?

“Preach,” said host Harris Faulkner.

“That’s where we are at this point,” said Concha. “And again, when you have inflation where it is now, above 8 percent – when this president entered office it was below 2 – this is what you’re going to do, I’m sorry, to buy votes? It’s a ball of wrong.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

