Joe Exotic Lays Out His 2024 Presidential Platform in Jailhouse Phoner With Fox News: ‘Somebody Has to Start Asking Some Real Questions’

So because we’ve accepted the 2024 election will be another strange chapter of American politics — or at least, that there’s no escaping it — Fox News embraced our inevitable reality by interviewing Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage about his interest in running for president from prison.

The infamous former zookeeper known as Joe Exotic spoke with Fox’s Lawrence Jones over the weekend while he continues to serve a 21-year prison sentence for wildlife charges and plotting a murder-for-hire conspiracy against rival conservationist Carole Baskin. While some people might think being confined to prison would make it difficult to pursue the Oval Office, the Tiger King announced earlier this month that he wants to run for president, and Jones got the scoop on it with an interview over the phone.

When asked about those who see his presidential ambitions as a “big joke,” Maldonado-Passage retorted “It’s my Constitutional right to do this.”

“It doesn’t matter what people think. This ain’t a joke,” he continued. “Things have to be changed in our country, in our political system, in our Justice Department, our prison system. Somebody has to start asking some real questions for the people that work their butts off in this country to pay the bill for these politicians to just keep peeing this money away.”

After Maldonado-Passage brushed off his rejection from the Libertarian Party, Jones asked him what he would do differently if he was president.

His answer:

First of all, we have to quit policing of the world, okay? And we have to quit funding everybody else’s culture. It’s not the working people of America’s problem to take care of the rest of the world. We’re sending billions and billions of dollars to other countries for gender identity, for their wars, for their crap, and we’re cutting grandma and grandpa’s social security in America. And we have homeless vets, and it’s just ass-backwards. We have President Putin just has warrants for his arrest for war crimes. We have President Trump under the possibility of an indictment and other criminal charges. We have Hunter Biden and President Biden under investigation for money-laundering making bad deals. What is the hell is the difference in somebody in prison that sees the system for what it really is, and exposing this and trying to fix it?

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com