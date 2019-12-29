Congressman Joe Kennedy (D-MA) slammed Republicans for demanding the Joe Biden testify about his dealings with Ukraine, even while saying that the former vice president ought to comply with a senate subpoena if he gets one.

Kennedy gave an interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, who asked for his thoughts about President Donald Trump’s ongoing impeachment over the Ukraine scandal. Kennedy honed on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying his promise to cooperate with Trump’s legal counsel throughout the impeachment trial is “a mockery of the entire system.”

Tapper eventually switched gears to note how Biden said he would not cooperate with a subpoena to appear before the senate’s trial before saying he actually would. When asked if Biden should comply and testify, Kennedy answered that cooperation “is probably the right thing to do,” but then emphasized that “there is zero evidence at all” that Biden’s call to have Viktor Shokin fired is relevant to Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine for his political gain.

“This is, again, more smoke and mirrors from Republicans in the House and Senate that are trying to obfuscate and hide around and misdirect the attention of the American public off of the actions of the president of the United States, who clearly abused his power, and that’s it. There is nothing else here. There has been no credible allegation that the vice president has done anything wrong put forth by anybody. And yet, again, to the extent that you’ve got Republicans that are arguing this is in fact about corruption, the very first readout of the call that was in question, the president never once indicated — said the word “Corruption” once. So once again, these are Republicans getting loud, trying to hide the ball from what is a very serious abuse of power.”

Tapper went on from there by noting the lack of evidence of criminal wrongdoing from Biden, but said it “stinks” that the ex-veep’s son got his job with Burisma because of his father’s political position, and Tapper asked Kennedy if he plans to do anything about that kind of profiteering.

Watch Kennedy’s response above, via CNN.

