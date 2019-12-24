Joe Lockhart: McConnell Talking About Fairness Is Like Merrick Garland Talking About Being On the Supreme Court

Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart called out Mitch McConnell Tuesday morning over the Senate Majority Leaders that his process for a looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will be “fair.”

The context? Amid the ongoing debate within the bicameral legislative branch over the specifics of the looming impeachment trial, McConnel has demurred on just how the trial will go down, specifically with regard to potential witnesses called to either defend Trump or reveal key details.

Asked to opine on McConnell’s comments from a Monday interview on Fox & Friends, Lockhart said “First off, Mitch McConnell talking about fairness is like Merrick Garland talking about being a Supreme Court Justice, you know, it’s ridiculous.”

McConnell famously refused a confirmation process for Judge Garland who was nominated to the Supreme Court in by then-President Barack Obama in the last year of his second term in office.

Watch above via CNN.

