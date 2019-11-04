Joe Lockhart: Republicans ‘Have Lost Their Honor and Integrity’ in Defense of Trump’s Quid Pro Quo

Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart called out Republicans Monday morning, saying they “have lost their honor and their integrity” with their efforts to defend President Donald Trump’s conduct.

Lockhart appeared on a CNN New Day panel that spent a good chunk of the discussion talking about how the GOP is moving toward the argument that Trump did pursue a quid pro quo to have the Ukrainian government investigate Joe Biden, but that doesn’t rise to an impeachable offense.

After Dana Bash talked about that with respect to her Sunday interview with Kellyanne Conway, the conversation turned to the amount of government and Trump administration officials who say they were disturbed by the president’s infamous Ukraine call.

That’s when Lockhart predicted that the GOP will now stick with it and say Trump’s conduct was part of him being a “different politician” but not impeachable.

“In its own way, it goes to Van [Jones’] point that they’ve lost their honor and integrity. What we’re talking about here is using military aid that this ally desperately needed against the Russians, and holding it up to get political dirt and affect the election here in this country…I think Republicans will retreat but, again, not to the ‘so what,’ but I think they’ll make some very stern speeches on the floor about why this was wrong, but why the president shouldn’t be removed.”

Watch above, via CNN.

