Since he served as Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings, CNN contributor Joe Lockhart’s insights on the current existential threat to President Donald Trump seem to have more weight than a typical cable news pundit.

Lockhart was on to discuss his Washington Post Op-Ed published that details what life working inside a White House under siege from impeachment is like, the sub-titled of which reads “Panic, gallows humor, no sleep — it was the most harrowing period of my career.”

But it was Lockhart’s commentary on another article published in The Washington Post, which reported that President Trump repeatedly involved Vice President Mike Pence to pressure Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden and his son. The report alleges that Trump had his Vice President tell the leader hundreds of millions of dollars in aid was going to be withheld.

CNN New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota opened with “Vice President Pence can’t be pleased about being in this position of having to deliver news like that. And, you know, vice president pence is perceived as being more of a boy scout that President Trump. So what now?”

Lockhart noted “a split between the president’s aides and the vice president’s aides” before noting “that is always a sign of Impending disaster.”

He explained how Pence’s aides initially claimed that the VP he had nothing to do with this looming scandal, that, in Lockhart’s interpretation, “he didn’t know anything about it, he wasn’t aware of anything.”

But the former Press Secretary then noted how “the president’s aides put out not only was his guy on the call, he had the transcript within 24 hours and he was given the briefing when he did go over to Poland as part of the mission to meet with Ukraine’s president.”

Lockhart finished by calling the current situation “a bit of a circular firing squad right now at the White House as people try to position their principles and settle some scores in the — you know, in the process.”

Watch above via CNN.

