Joe Manchin Calls For Another 1/6 Commission Vote: ‘Let’s Give It Another Shot’

On Thursday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told CNN’s Manu Raju he thinks the Senate should vote again to try to authorize a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Raju spoke with Manchin in Morgantown a week after the senator excoriated most of his Republican colleagues for opposing the commission. In a procedural vote to begin debate on the measure, the tally was 54 in favor, 35 against. The motion failed because 60 votes are required to begin and end debate on most bills.

The 60-vote threshold has been highly problematic for the Biden administration since Democrats control just 50 seats. Some Democrats have called for the elimination of the filibuster, or at least changing it in some way so as not to make it easier to pass their legislative agenda.

After Manchin stressed the need for unity and bipartisanship, Raju pointed out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s opposition to the January 6 commission, which led to this exchange:

Raju: What evidence do you have that Mitch McConnell wants to work with you? Last week he blocked a commission bill and he could have–and you’re saying that he wants to work with you? Manchin: I’m not saying that one’s dead either. I’m not saying that one’s dead either, you know? I was very disappointed. I think it was wrong what he did, and I’ve said that. He knows how I feel about that… It was totally everything they asked for. It was totally bipartisan. I think Nancy Pelosi was very gracious in what she had offered, basically making it totally bipartisan. Chuck Schumer said, “Ok, I’ll do the same…” Everything was done in the most bipartisan way. And for him– Raju: But they blocked it because of the filibuster. Manchin: Well, one person blocked it on that. But the bottom line is we have seven people, six that voted, seven would. We need three more. Let’s give it another shot.

Some context: The senator here is seemingly referring to the six Republicans who voted for the commission and a seventh Republican – Pat Toomey (PA) – who did not vote but said he would have voted yes. Democrats Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Patty Murray (WA) supported the commission but also did not vote. Had all three voted, the motion would have received 57 votes. Hence, Manchin’s “we need three more” remark.

Raju: So you can say you’ll never reduce the 60-vote threshold? Manchin: We’re going to make the place work. Raju: You’re not taking that off the table then. Manchin: We’re making it work. We’re going to make the place work. Raju: But you’re not taking reducing the 60-vote threshold off the table? Manchin: We’re going to make the place work. I don’t know what else I can tell you. And you can’t make it work unless the minority has input.

Manchin has given responses to the filibuster question that have ranged from saying he wouldn’t approve of any changes to occasionally indicating he might be open some reform. His responses to Raju seem to fall into the latter category.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]