Joe Manchin Dodges Question Regarding Potential Biden Second Term Run From ‘Free Agent’ Chris Cuomo

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin expertly dodged a question regarding the possibility of President Joe Biden running for a second term from “free agent” Chris Cuomo during a recent podcast interview.

During Thursday’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, Cuomo asked, “Do you believe the president has earned a second term?”

“I believe that basically the people will make a decision state by state and the people in my state will not support a national democratic figure right now that I can see,” Manchin said.

“I asked YOU, what do YOU say to them?” Cuomo pressed.

“What would I say to them is pick the person — I know Joe Biden to be a good person. Okay. Now from the leadership it’s gonna depend. I think that the, the policy or lack of an energy policy is very, very detrimental to our country,” Manchin replied.

“I’m disagreeing on that with him. I’m fighting on that. I think that the, uh, inflation that we have right now, there’s blame for everybody, but basically blame that we didn’t see it coming and didn’t intervene quicker or the feds — You can talk about all that. So I’m not gonna tell you who — who’s gonna be running,” he admitted.

“I don’t know if Joe Biden runs again and he’s the Democrat nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is. Uh, you know, we just have to wait and see, I’m not predicting anything,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Chris Cuomo Project.

