Joe Manchin Responds to AOC Accusing Him of ‘Killing People’ by Huddling With Fossil Fuel Lobbyists: ‘That’s Totally False’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hit back at Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s (D-NY) “totally false” claim that he’s a pawn for Exxon and other lobbyists when it comes to fossil fuels.

Manchin joined CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday for State of the Union, where he rejected Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to proceed with a $3.5 billion reconciliation bill. He and Bash wound up in a back and forth throughout the interview as she pressed him to explain what is his top limit for the massive economic package, and which provisions will and won’t he support.

At one point in the interview, Bash brought up a tweet Ocasio-Cortez penned earlier in the month where she said “Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation.”

Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called “bipartisan” fossil fuel bills. It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this “bipartisan” corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation. https://t.co/KW8w7HUhvT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2021

Asked for his response, Manchin said the congresswoman’s claims were “absolutely not” true, and that “I keep my door open for everybody.”

“That’s totally false,” Manchin continued in his response. “Those type of superlatives are just awful and continue to divide, divide, divide.”

Manchin went on by saying he hasn’t met with Ocasio-Cortez very much, and that “she’s just speculating and saying things” with her remarks about him. He also issued a retort to others who’ve accused him of being “bought and paid for by corporate donors.”

Watch above, via CNN.

