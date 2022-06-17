Joe Scarborough: Sedition Charges Against John Eastman Are a ‘Slam Dunk’ Following Thursday’s Jan 6th Hearings

No matter how bad your day was yesterday, it is nearly certain that John Eastman had a much worse day.

Thursday’s Select Committee hearings on the events of January 6th focused primarily on Eastman’s unique role in the attack on U.S. democracy and painted the legal advisor to former President Donald Trump in a remarkably unflattering and even clearly criminal light. So much so that Joe Scarborough said the thing that almost all reasonable people concluded after watching: Sedition charges against John Eastman are a “slam dunk.”

“This guy is directing people inside the White House to break the law,” the Morning Joe host explained. “Even after the riots, he’s telling them to break the law. He is clearly working with Donald Trump to try to commit sedition against the United States of America.”

He then mused about the inevitable actions of Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking “I’m sorry, how hard of a call could this be for Merrick Garland by the time he gets all the evidence?”

It was revealed at the end of Thursday’s hearing that Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani and asked to be included on a pardon list, which was just one of multiple examples presented during the hearing that clearly suggested Eastman knew he was committing a crime. It also brought great derision to the legal professor who had been advised to find a good criminal defense attorney by a Trump White House lawyer amid these shenanigans.

