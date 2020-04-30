Amid reports that President Donald Trump blew up at his campaign manager Brad Parscale, Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough diagnosed the “cognitive decline” of the commander-in-chief in the context of collapsing poll numbers.

Apparently, during a meeting last Friday Trump went off on Parscale “for his own sliding poll numbers… and even threatened to sue Parscale. It’s not clear exactly how serious the president was about that threat,” according to a report by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond. “The stress of that information affecting the president, it seems,” Diamond said, “and he let it out in an angry outburst with Brad Parscale.”

“Donald Trump, of course, is not going to blame himself because of how badly he is doing in these afternoon briefings,” Scarborough noted, before turning to Trump’s behavior itself. “Because he stumbles over words. Sometimes he seems to fall asleep in the middle of meetings.”

“People have been talking about his cognitive decline for some time and how it may impact us in a crisis,” he continued “Now, of course, worries that a cognitive decline are starting to catch up with him. We’re starting to pay. But, my gosh, Americans are noticing, and the poll numbers are just collapsing.”

