Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Bicker Over Airing Trump Defense from ‘Phony Populist’ Elise Stefanik

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski argued Tuesday morning when the former had no patience for Republicans defending Donald Trump over his apparent, oncoming indictment.

The flare-up occurred during a Morning Joe discussion about Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and other Trump allies rushing to the former president’s defense over the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. Brzezinski noted that Jordan sent Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a letter yesterday, demanding he testifies before Congress over his “politically-motivated prosecution” of Trump.

“Oh, come on! Get out of third grade!” Scarborough groaned. “That’s not even smart…Who are these guys? Not a pro among them.”

Brzezinski then referred to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who also condemned Bragg over the potential Trump indictment. However, before Brzezinski could air anything that Stefanik said, Scarborough cut in to say “No, no, no! We’re not going to play anything she said.”

“Give me a second!” Brzezinski implored. “Just let me see a second.”

Scarborough flatly refused, mocking Stefanik as a “phony populist” despite graduating from Harvard.

“They really have to do a better job screening their prospects,” Scarborough snarked.

Brzezinski once again said, “I kinda wanna see it,” though Scarborough refused again with “I don’t wanna see it.”

“I think you have to face what’s going on here,” Brzezinski said. Scarborough met her halfway by reading from the statement Stefanik put out to complain about the “illegal leaks” of Trump’s potential arrest. He then brought up the fact that George Conway clapped back at her with a reminder of who announced that Trump was getting indicted.

Watch above via MSNBC.

