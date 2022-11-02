Joe Scarborough Bashes Republicans Over Lies on Paul Pelosi Attack: ‘What is Wrong With Your Soul?’

Joe Scarborough went after Republicans who’ve repeatedly mocked and lied about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband that left him with a fractured skull.

Scarborough took the wheel on Wednesday’s Morning Joe, by slamming those who’ve joked about Paul Pelosi “probably fighting for his life” after a home invader broke in and attacked him while making threats toward the house speaker. This refers to conservatives like Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, all of whom mocked, dismissed the political implications, or spread false information in connection with the attack.

“This was just such a savage attack and the conspiracy theories so bizarre,” said Scarborough. “Now Republicans are resorting to — why can’t they just say what Nancy Pelosi said after Steve Scalise got shot. Why can’t they do that? What’s wrong with that? This isn’t about politics, this is about who raised you? Are your parents really proud you mock 82-year-olds getting their brains bashed in? You just can’t say this is a tragedy; it’s bad for America. We’re praying for you. Why can’t you say that, Republicans? Mitch McConnell said it, few others have. What’s wrong with your soul?”

Scarborough continued his monologue by ripping conservatives like J.D. Vance, who’ve chosen to focus on David DePape being a Canadian immigrant who illegally overstayed his visa rather than acknowledge the suspect’s far-right views and admitted political motivations. He and Mika Brzezinski also discussed former President Donald Trump’s role in bringing the GOP to a place where the Republican Party’s base approves of political violence.

