Joe Scarborough Blames Republicans for Mass Shootings While Mocking Their Political Distractions of Gas Stoves and Dr. Seuss

Joe Scarborough blamed the Republican party for distracting Americans with wedge issues like gas stoves and Dr. Seuss while allowing mass shootings to rise.

Late Monday evening, news broke of another mass shooting in East Lansing, Michigan, on the campus of Michigan State University, which so far has left three dead and five more injured. It is the 67th mass shooting in the United States so far in 2023, just seven weeks into the new year.

Scarborough noted that there are, on average, mass shootings every day in America. “What’s wrong with the country?” the Morning Joe host asked.

“More specifically, what’s wrong with state legislatures? What’s wrong with governors? What’s wrong with members of congress? What’s wrong with elected leaders? They don’t do everything that they can to stop mass shootings in America. This does not happen in other industrialized nations,” he continued, after which Mika Brzezinksi correctly noted, “This is an American problem.”

“It is not just about mental health. It’s not about video games. It’s not about any of the things that the apologists for the gun lobby says it is,” Scarborough continued. “This is about guns and the proliferation of guns, the continued proliferation of guns.”

“But the people stopping that… they’d rather talk about the three trans athletes in Utah. Or they’d rather talk about the 0.003% of the population that’s ding them crazy. They’d rather talk about gas stove stoves; they’d rather talk about Dr. Seuss,” Scarborough sadly ridiculed recent wedge issues in the news. “They always find distractions instead of talking about the fact we have mass shootings every day and our children can’t go to school safely without worrying about being shot. Parents can’t send their young kids to school without worrying about being shot. This continues.”

“There’s just no other way to put it; it’s the Republican party that’s allowing this to continue to happen in America,” he concluded. “Let me say, as you look at those haunted faces; it is the Republican party. It is the Republican party that allows this gun culture to spread. We have mass shootings every single day, and all they say is ‘nothing we can do about it, now, NRA, give us more money.'”

