Joe Scarborough Blames Voter Fraud Conspiracies on Millionaire ‘Richie Riches’ Who See Their Order Coming to an End

More than two weeks after election day, and still no concession from loser President Donald Trump, Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough took a unique approach in criticizing those most at fault with the baseless voter fraud and “deep state” conspiracies that are currently undermining American democracy. Instead of blaming the so-called “deplorables,” Scarborough blamed the “spoiled rich boys from New York,” who are now turning on America “because a guy who cages children lost an election.”

The commentary came following a Washington Post report that Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani wants to pressure officials around the country to stall vote certification and have Republican lawmakers choose electors to disrupt the electoral college meeting next month. Giuliani is reported conferring with Steve Bannon, who is also, ironically, currently awaiting fraud trial.

Scarborough first asked about the whereabouts of the Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell. “Mitch Mcconnell said you have a right to count the votes,” and “You have a right to bring the legal challenges forward,” to which the Morning Joe host agreed. “But then it’s time. The legal challenges we now know and Republicans in congress know Mitch Mcconnell knows the legal challenges have all failed.”

“I don’t know if this is a country Mitch Mcconnell wants to live in,” Scarborough noted. “But the Republican party is doing everything they can do to undermine the integrity of our voting process.”

Scarborough then pivoted to the conspiracy theories currently running rampant and cited author Anne Applebaum, who said the term “deplorable” for Trump’s base is a lazy stereotype in her book Twilight of Democracy. It’s not the working class who are truly at fault for the deep state conspiracies about “dark shadows of basements to people who make voting machines and the New World Order.” No, it’s the millionaire class.

“This is what’s happening, no it’s not the quote, deplorables. It’s not the working man from, you know, Oshkosh,” Scarborough said.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski interjected, “No, it’s the spoiled rich boy from New York who goes to Maine in the summer.”

“It’s the spoiled rich boy from New York,” Scarborough agreed. “It’s all the Richie Riches out there that have made tons of money off of Donald Trump’s tax cuts. It’s all the people who see their order coming to an end.”

“So these people who have been giving them everything by America are now turning on America because a guy who cages children lost an election.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]