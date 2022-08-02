Joe Scarborough Blasts Democrats Meddling in Primaries With GOP Candidates They Deem a ‘Threat to Democracy’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Democrats for meddling in primaries where there are far-right GOP candidates despite Democrats deeming them a threat to democracy.

During a segment on Tuesday’s Morning Joe, national political correspondent Steve Kornacki mentioned the GOP primary in Michigan’s Third Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) and former Trump administration official John Gibbs, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Democrats have been boosting Gibbs in the hopes of having an easier chance of flipping the seat in November. Meijer was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

“They believe those candidates make for weak general election candidates. They believe it puts them in the strongest position to win in the general election,” said Kornacki, referring to candidates who “echo Trump’s rhetoric” about the 2020 election in which Trump falsely said he won.

“But there are cases here, we’ve seen in the primary season, where Democrats have said these candidates are a threat to democracy in public and then have gone and spent millions of dollars trying to get those candidates nominated on the Republican side.”

“I haven’t quite understood that logic,” said Scarborough. “If they’re a threat to democracy, don’t write them checks.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

