Joe Scarborough Blasts Evangelicals Ignoring Trump’s Extramarital Porn Star Affair: ‘They Are All Liars and Hypocrites’

Joe Scarborough called out evangelical voters for overlooking Donald Trump’s actions and character flaws whenever they go against their values.

As Morning Joe talked on Thursday about Trump’s constant attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the discussion turned to the ex-president’s normalization of “unseemly” behavior with all of his inflammatory conduct over the years. This prompted Scarborough to remind everyone that Trump was indicted for 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom Trump allegedly had affairs with.

“You do wonder, like, evangelicals continuing to support this guy — I know the numbers are supposedly dwindling — but when they have a choice, and its somebody like Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or all these other people, they continue to line up behind him,” Scarborough said. “It’s really, really crazy.”

Scarborough continued to voice his shock that evangelicals have “twisted themselves in knots” and frequently “walk through that moral minefield, to somehow justify supporting this guy.”

“In some cases, [they] hold him up as some, like, secular idol, like it’s a cult,” he said. “It’s really sick.”

Willie Geist responded by offering the common Republican retort that they’ll look the other way on Trump’s various transgressions as long as they get what they want politically. Scarborough replied that these “hucksters” defending Trump had a much different opinion back when Bill Clinton was president.

“They’re all liars and hypocrites,” Scarborough said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

