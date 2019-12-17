Joe Scarborough reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s latest comments about Marie Yovanovitch by saying it’s his own fault that his client, President Donald Trump, is about to face impeachment.

Morning Joe was astonished on Tuesday as they looked at Giuliani’s comments to The New Yorker and Fox News, where he admitted to being a central actor in the Yovanovitch smear campaign because “I needed [her] out of the way.” After reviewing Giuliani’s comments and reports on what he told Trump about his escapades in Ukraine, Scarborough noted that the push to impeachment largely began after Giuliani admitted to his effort to pressure the Ukrainians into investigating Trump’s foes.

“This is Rudy’s impeachment,” Scarborough said. “None of this would have happened without Rudy Giuliani, and you talk to people around Donald Trump and they tell you that.”

“He was so desperate for attention…and to say, ‘Hey, I’m important to the president of the United States’ and even while people at the State Department, people at [the Department of Defense] and people at the White House understood the risk that Rudy actually had towards Donald Trump and the presidency.”

Scarborough concluded by saying “this is about nothing more than Rudy Giuliani being desperate to stay relevant,” and he’s “so desperate” to do so that “he keeps endangering the president’s prospects day in and day out.”

via MSNBC

