Joe Scarborough has had it with Congressional Republicans and their inability to call out President Donald Trump’s “reckless and irresponsible” behavior in not conceding the presidential election amid baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Scarborough opened Thursday’s Morning Joe by comparing the Trump administration to a “shock opera,” expressing zero surprises that it is ending controversially that it is currently unfolding. Co-host

Mika Brzezinski set-up the current transition of power and how President-Elect Joe Biden is being forced to “workaround” the Trump administration’s refusal to cooperate with his transition team, according to a Washington Post report.

A bemused and piqued Scarborough had enough and rhetorically asked, “What do Republicans think about this? What are Republicans across capitol hill thinking about this? What do Senate Republicans think about this?” He continued, “They’re sitting there, and they’re putting our President-Elect, and they’re putting these conversations in jeopardy all because they know that the person sitting inside the White House is being reckless and irresponsible.”

The peaceful transition of power that occurs every four or eight years in the United States lies at the foundation of our democracy, which was the context of Scarborough’s animus. Blasting the Congressional GOP, he said, “they’re not allowing the United States of America to have a smooth transition so Joe Biden can be the next commander in chief,” so that he can be prepared and actually protect 330 million Americans.”

“Their safety depends on Joe Biden being able to prepare to be commander in chief and Republicans on Capitol Hill know he’s going to be commander in chief. And yet, Mitch McConnell will not step forward and pressure Donald Trump to do the patriotic thing. Why?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

