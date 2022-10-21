Joe Scarborough Blasts Progressives as ‘Extraordinarily Clueless’ on Crime in Philadelphia, New York

MSNBC co-anchor Joe Scarborough blasted progressives as “extraordinarily clueless” on crime in Philadelphia and New York.

Philadelphia Democratic voters told MSNBC’s Elise Jordan in footage that aired on Friday’s Morning Joe that crime is a big concern of theirs ahead of the midterms.

Scarborough called their reactions “so jarring.”

He went on to say:

We hear it everywhere. We hear it from Philadelphia to New York to San Francisco. in an Oklahoma debate yesterday, or a couple of days ago, the Democratic candidate said crime was higher per capita there than in New York, and was laughed off the stage.

It ended up being the case there’s a massive crime wave, and, you know, yes it does fall on both parties. But when you have woke DAs in Philadelphia basically saying they don’t have a crime problem, when you have cops quilting left and right in Philadelphia because they don’t feel like, you know, they’re not going to risk their lives so they can arrest people who are going to be out on the street the next day, and then you have progressives telling people in Philadelphia, telling these people, ‘Oh, you’re wrong, don’t believe your lying eyes’ … there’s something wrong with you for being afraid to go to work. there’s something wrong with you for being afraid to go home as they were talking about right there.

It is just really — progressives on crime in places like Philadelphia and New York are so extraordinarily clueless.