Joe Scarborough called out members of his, now former, Republican party for a “constant scam” of whipping people into a frenzy over several policies.

One such issue in the news is gun safety, following the horrific massacre of elementary school children by an 18-year-old who had just purchased two assault-style semi-automatic weapons and nearly 400 rounds of ammunition without any background check.

A predictable pattern has emerged in political media. Many pundits immediately raise questions about gun safety policies that allow these deadly acts and many other mass shootings to happen. Others dismiss these conversations as political — frequently preemptively — and not at the right time, given the need for grieving.

It is the seemingly predictable response from the Republican side of the aisle with which the Morning Joe host took issue.

“It is a constant scam,” he said. “They’re constantly whipping people into a frenzy. ‘They’re coming for your guns!’ they preach. We saw it during Covid. There is this hyper-toxic individuality that’s risen over the past 20 years.”

“You don’t have to wear a mask if a million people are dead,” he continued. “You don’t have to say no to anything. You do whatever you want to do.”

He then referenced a National Review essay by Kevin Williamson titled “The American Right Hits Its Hippie Phase,” mocking conservatives hitting back at the government with “Man, don’t tell me what to do!”

“No responsibility to your family. No responsibility to your neighbors. No responsibility to children who go to schools. No responsibility to fellow church members. No responsibility to anybody,” Scarborough drove the point home. “It’s all about you, you, you. You do whatever the hell you want to do. You buy whatever weapon of war you want to buy.

“And if anybody, anybody tries to make you pull back a little bit from pursuing exactly what you want to do, with guns, with masks, with anything, oh, my God, ‘they’re communists,” he exclaimed. “They’re communists!”

