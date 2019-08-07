Joe Scarborough offered a simple and clear message to viewers of Morning Joe Wednesday morning: the NRA is a scam.

After a dark weekend that saw two mass shootings occur in El Paso and Dayton within hours, and amidst renewed calls for more effective gun reform that the NRA has staunchly (and more effectively) opposed, Scarborough went off on the gun lobby.

Noting how much money the NRA makes off of dues-paying members, and citing reports that the NRA considered purchasing their leader Wayne Lapierre a $6 Million mansion, Scarborough ridiculed the manner in which they managed their business and takes advantage of the vast majority of its members.

“It’s all a scam, the Morning Joe host proclaimed, adding “It’s all for them to make money off of dues-paying members, and they don’t give a damn what their members want.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

