Joe Scarborough Breaks Down Fani Willis’ ‘Advantages’ in Indicting Trump: Georgia Has ‘More Relevant Statutes’ Than Jack Smith

As Donald Trump faces his fourth indictment, Joe Scarborough explained how Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has advantages that Special Counsel Jack Smith does not for charging the former president.

The conversation on Morning Joe was dominated on Tuesday by the news that Trump was indicted again for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. Trump’s 13 felony charges include racketeering, conspiracy, and solicitation or violation of oath by a public officer, plus the indictment charges 18 others in connection with his schemes.

Since Smith indicted Trump over his nationwide attempts to overturn the 2020 election fraudulently, Eugene Robinson argued that Willis’ charges don’t retread that ground but go into greater detail with their allegations against the conspiracy.

“I think there is great worth in this indictment just for the detail it puts out there,” he said. “Perhaps we don’t need a similar indictment in every single state where he did this, but I’m awfully glad we have it in this one because we see exactly how this — I’m just going to call it — this evil scheme worked.”

Scarborough followed up on that by referring to Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy, who wrote a New York Post op-ed saying that Willis’ indictment is the “most perilous threat” to the ex-president. As Scarborough gauged the strengths and weaknesses of all four Trump indictments, he pointed to certain “advantages” Willis has over Smith.

Jack Smith, he’s got Trump’s abhorrent conduct, but he doesn’t have statutes that fit quite as tightly. In Georgia, Fani Willis charged the former president under statutes specifically drafted for this sort of activity. So, far from sort of going over again what Jack Smith did nationally, she actually has more relevant statutes to the improper, possibly illegal conduct of Donald Trump, because of those Georgia statutes. Therefore, that’s why Andy McCarthy, a very conservative journalist, says other than the docs case, the Georgia case is the strongest because it’s on a state level for a state who actually anticipated, in the future, behavior like this and they have specific penalties for that behavior.

Watch above via MSNBC.

