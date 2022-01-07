People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.

The 7 AM hour of Morning Joe opened with a well-known clip of Senator Graham waxing poetic and in the most loving way about then-Vice President Biden, saying at one point “he’s as good a man as God ever created.”

Five years later, however, Graham blasted President Biden’s speech memorializing January 6th, saying “what a brazen politicization of January 6th by President Biden.”

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden. I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

First of all, January 6th was a violent political attack on the nation’s Capitol, so to allege that Biden’s speech was politicizing that event is simply moronic. An bringing in the Taliban and al-Qaeda elements suggests that Senator Graham might have been suffering a senior moment because it just doesn’t make sense.

But back to Scarborough, he also found Graham’s take to be, at best, inconsistent, noting that there are many layers to the Lindsey Graham onion. The South Carolinian Senator has loved Biden and now appears to blame him for helping the enemy? Graham has previously called Trump a threat to our democracy, before becoming the “Trump whisperer” and then telling the Senate chamber that he was off the Trump train.

This is the point that Scarborough made above which you can watch via MSNBC.

