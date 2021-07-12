Joe Scarborough ridiculed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas as an “Orwellian” carnival of lies and unhinged culture wars.

Scarborough’s comments came Monday on Morning Joe while he and his colleagues dissected the litany of falsehoods former President Donald Trump shared with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo before speaking at CPAC. They especially tore into Trump’s remarks about the storming of the U.S. Capitol, airing new footage of his supporters attacking Capitol police officers during their violent attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

“These are the rioters, these are the thugs that Trump yesterday called good people in an Orwellian attempt to rewrite history,” Scarborough said. He quickly broadened his focus, however, to address the abundance of lies, disturbing comments, and strange moments that were celebrated throughout the weekend at CPAC.

“Talk about an Orwellian weekend. Just a bizarre weekend of lies that were being spread,” Scarborough said. “You also had Republicans gathered, cheering on the fact that less than the 90 percent of Americans were being vaccinated, cheering on the lack of vaccinations in this country. Just sad and frightening times.”

Scarborough went on by assessing “we have taken another step towards a more dangerous, more authoritarian, more illiberal Republican party over the past weekend.” Edward Luce of the Financial Times agreed with Scarborough before asking “what on Earth is [Bartiromo] enabling here” with her sycophantic Trump interview.

“She would not be out of place working for Pravda or Chinese state television,” Luce said. He further reprimanded Trump’s media enablers by warning that the Capitol riot “will happen again” unless those accountable face “severe” consequences.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

