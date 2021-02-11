Reports of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tuning out Wednesday during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump caused Joe Scarborough to hit the roof.

In a heated monologue Thursday on Morning Joe, the MSNBC host bashed the Missouri senator for ignoring the trial — and suggested that the reason Hawley did so is that he is complicit in the Capitol riots, given his repeated promotion of false stolen election claims.

“You have people that are clearly unfit to serve in the United States Capitol, in the United States Senate,” Scarborough said. “Of course, if you’re Josh Hawley, you actually are the person who led the insurrection. You’re the person most responsible — other than Donald Trump — for that insurrection. You’re the person most responsible for a police officer being beaten to death. You’re the person most responsible for the cop killing, for the cop beating, for the abusing.”

Scarborough expanded his criticism to other GOP senators including Sens. Rick Scott (FL), Marco Rubio (FL), and Ted Cruz (TX). The MSNBC host bashed those three legislators, along with Hawley, for turning a blind eye to the insurrection.

“Josh Hawley kicking back, doing correspondence in the gallery?!” Scarborough said. “While we see an American tragedy unfolding piece by piece, bit by bit, in front of our very eyes. There are no words for people like Hawley, and Cruz, and Rubio, and Rick Scott, who claim this is a waste of our time … But there will be a political judgment at the polls for them. This ends really badly for the party that’s already lost the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. As shocking as these images are, those soulless political creatures’ reaction to it may be just as shocking.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

