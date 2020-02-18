Joe Scarborough continued his nearly daily harangue against William Barr Tuesday morning, this time saying that the Attorney General has “started a search and destroy mission against all of the president’s perceived political opponents.”

The biting comments come after The Atlantic published a rather stunning column by Donald Ayer who served as U.S. Deputy Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush, which concludes with the following paragraph:

Bill Barr’s America is not a place that anyone, including Trump voters, should want to go. It is a banana republic where all are subject to the whims of a dictatorial president and his henchmen. To prevent that, we need a public uprising demanding that Bill Barr resign immediately, or failing that, be impeached.

After co-host Mika Brzezinski read from part of the column, Scarborough lit into Barr as a perceived henchman eager only to do President Donald Trump’s bidding.

“You look at Bill Barr and what he’s done and you look at the fact that he has started a search and destroy mission against all of the president’s perceived political opponents that the president concocted when he talked about Barack Obama tapping the phones at Trump Tower back in March of 2017 and he is chasing down every conspiracy theory that the president is putting forward,” Scarborough noted.

“At the same time, and more disturbingly, Bill Barr is providing aid and comfort to the president’s allies. Roger Stone, one of the president’s longest political allies, the two have been politically inseparable through the decades,” he said.

“So for the Attorney general to intervene in sentencing when we’re talking about one of the president’s closest political allies, it’s just beyond the pale. It is an impeachable offense, but, of course, lying to Congress is also an impeachable offense and Bill Barr did that a very long time ago.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

