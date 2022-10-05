Joe Scarborough Calls Out Herschel Walker’s Apparent Lies, Hypocrisy Amid Abortion Firestorm: ‘Deeply Disturbed Man’

Joe Scarborough took on Herschel Walker by explaining how the Georgia Republican senate candidate’s abortion scandal adds to his long list of apparent lies and unsuitable behavior.

Morning Joe talked on Wednesday about how former President Donald Trump and other Republicans are rallying to Walker’s defense despite The Daily Beast’s report indicating he got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her to get an abortion. This GOP defense comes despite the evidence directly contradicting Walker’s anti-abortion absolutism, and as Walker’s son has been publicly ripping him to shreds over the revelation.

Scarborough reviewed the story by assessing “the corruption is complete” for the GOP and called it “a good check on where the Republican Party stands” these days. He continued by making the argument Republicans don’t care whenever their candidates are caught in lies or behavior exemplifying that they are unfit for political office.

The son of Herschel Walker comes out on this report on this abortion that the son says Herschel Walker is lying about, and the son confirms what we’ve all read, that he’s abused his wife. He’s lied about the abuse, he has four children out of wedlock, I think the son said. Never raised one of them, lied about most of them. He lied about his education, says he graduated from Georgia — he never did. Lied about working for law enforcement — he never did. He lied about working with the FBI — he never did. And from a distance he seems to be, and I’m being very polite here, he seems to be a deeply disturbed man. Incapable, as some of his friends from his hometown said, incapable of running a small Georgia town, let alone being a United States Senator. This is evident to everyone in the Republican Party. They know that, but the corruption of the party has reached such a level that even somebody with Herschel Walker’s background and with the stories from his ex-wife that, you know, he’d abuse her, put a gun to her head. All of this just doesn’t…they don’t even flinch.

Watch above via MSNBC.

