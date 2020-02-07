Joe Scarborough took sharp aim at the religious leaders in attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, for what the Morning Joe host called a “grotesque” reaction of laughter and support of President Donald Trump’s questioning the faith of his political rivals, Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump said during his Prayer Breakfast address ”I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say, I pray for you when they know that that’s not so.”

After co-host Willie Geist set-up the story, Scarborough said “the most grotesque part was not Donald Trump. We’ve already priced that into the stock. The grotesque part were those people jammed in there and the people jammed into the prayer breakfast who were laughing along to this abhorrent behavior,”

Scarborough added “this behavior that has cut against not only constitutional norms over the past several months and political norms and more importantly cultural norms that Donald Trump shatters every day. And I will say as a, as someone who grew up in the evangelical church, cut against basic norms that evangelicals once claimed to believe.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

