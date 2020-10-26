Joe Scarborough made a scathing charge Monday morning alleging that President Donald Trump is so authoritarian, and has such animus with any journalist with the temerity to ask tough questions, that he would have reporters killed “if he could get away with it.”

The damning comment came after Morning Joe aired the end of the 60 Minutes interview in which President Trump blasted Lesley Stahl for asking tough questions before walking out prematurely, perhaps forgetting that a journalist’s priority is not public relations but speaking truth to power.

Scarborough thought it “fascinating that Donald Trump says it’s, quote, inappropriate for Lesley Stahl to ask tough questions,” before comparing the U.S. president to more authoritarian leaders across the Atlantic. “It’s just really fascinating at this point to look how much Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from Eastern Europe, whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia.”

“Actually, though he kills journalists, Vladimir Putin, on camera, actually seems a little more willing to answer tough questions when they are asked of him,” Scarborough noted. “Donald Trump can’t even handle that.”

“Of course, Donald Trump would kill reporters if he could get away with it,” he concluded. “I think even his strongest supporters would admit trump would do whatever he could get away with.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

