Sometimes, it’s hard for us normal folk to ever really understand the great ones.

On Monday, two masters of songwriting — Ben Folds and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough — came together for a discussion about their shared craft. And Scarborough turned positively giddy at one point, as his peer lavished praise upon him for crafting a derisive nickname for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Can I ask you something?” Folds said to Scarborough. “Did you coin ‘Moscow Mitch?'”

“You know, I actually did,” Scarborough replied — while giggling and blushing.

“That is great lyric writing,” said singer-songwriter Folds — who produced the 2004 album “Has Been,” by William Shatner. “Because it gets something across super-fast and super-poetically. Where most of us would say something way too long — like ‘guy who won’t pass election reform Mitch.’ And … that doesn’t have alliteration. So I think that’s amazing.”

Scarborough reveled in the compliment.

“I’ve been writing songs since I was 12 or 13 years old,” the guitarist and MSNBC morning host said. “Then I got into politics. And I actually found having to give speeches all the time made me a better songwriter when I left that. Because with speeches you couldn’t go more than 30 seconds without giving them a joke or giving them a punch line. And I looked back at a lot of songs I wrote, and I said ‘wait a second, That’s three-and-a-half minutes. After about a minute-and-a-half it’s all the same.’ You have to constantly build on this.”

Watch this masterclass above, via MSNBC.

