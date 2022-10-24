Joe Scarborough Declares Biden Has ‘The Best Legislative Record of Any President’ Since Clinton

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared that President Joe Biden has “the best legislative record of any president” since Bill Clinton.

On Monday’s Morning Joe, Washington Post senior national political correspondent Ashley Parker, also a network contributor, touted “legislative wins that have been on Democratic wish lists, in some cases for decades; climate change, prescription drug, bipartisan gun legislation, semiconductor bill, helping veterans with burn pits, the Covid relief bill.”

Parker remarked that “what he did legislatively with sort of tissue-thin margins in Congress is very impressive. The Biden people were quick to compare him to LBJ and FDR, but when you look at it they did a lot.”

Moments later, Scarborough said, “if you looked at where the Biden presidency was six months ago legislatively and compare it to where it is now, it’s really – it’s really a tale of two presidencies. I mean, there’ve been some bipartisan pieces of legislation that have gone through and also, of course, the reconciliation bill went through and some other things that he’s done on his own. He actually does have probably the best legislative record of any president maybe since maybe — maybe since Bill Clinton.”

