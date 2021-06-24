Joe Scarborough accused Republicans of hating America so much that they buy into the unsubstantiated lie that the nation’s elections are “rigged.” A recent Monmouth poll shows that one in three Americans believe that President Joe Biden is in office due to systemic voter fraud.

The comments came on Thursday as Morning Joe took on the news that Michigan Republicans delivered an extensive rebuttal to supporters of former President Donald Trump who claim the state was inundated with mass fraud. Scarborough noted that this debunking comes after Trump’s legal team failed dozens of times with their attempts to dispute the 2020 election in court.

“They studied it in depth and they actually were quite critical of the liars, quite critical of the conspiracy theorists,” Scarborough said. “They actually put out a report that said ‘it is all a lie. There was no widespread voting fraud in the state of Michigan, everything was run pretty straight.'”

Turning to Willie Geist, Scarborough continued by remarking that Republicans keep turning to “Chinese cult websites” and other disreputable sources to keep distrustful notions against the election afloat.

“We get from that point to where a majority of Republicans believe that American democracy is rigged,” Scarborough lamented. “That’s just depressing that they’re that stupid and that they hate America that much.”

It’s a bottomless pit of conspiracy theories,” Geist said. As an example, he pointed to the recent news that Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, tried to push for an investigation into groundless claims that Italian satellites messed with voting machines during the election.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

