Joe Scarborough does not believe that Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia to Denver, Colorado is a good idea. In fact, he called it “lunacy” and explained how this very story will only help the Republican party win future elections.

MLB’s decision comes as a reaction to the recent passage of a controversial state law in Georgia that many Democrats claim is designed to suppress voter turnout, particularly for people of color who traditionally turn out for Democrats in large numbers. As is almost the case in these sorts of stories, there is more to the story, and many Republicans have called out what they see as a false claim of racist “Jim Crow” laws.

“Are we really at a place now where we’re going to be deciding where baseball players play the all-star game, one of America’s really most cherished mid-summer institutions, based on voting rules?” Scarborough asked. “It really, again, it’s ridiculous. And for Democrats, it’s short-sighted.”

Scarborough then shared with the Morning Joe audience past conversations with a set of individuals he called “data guys” in Florida, who correctly called the state for Trump. Why? Because they knew that three wedge issues wrapped the state up for former President Donald Trump: 1) fear of socialism, 2) “defund the police,” and 3) cancel culture, vis a vis, the NFL’s handling of Black Lives Matter and its backlash.

Scarborough suggested that the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game from Georgia will be used effectively by Republicans to influence swing voters, in particular male swing voters he pointed out, who are most interested in “politics and sports.”

“Let’s be very specific here,” he summed up to Willie Geist. “Whether it was Hispanic men, black men, white men, it was making a difference. So here we have a dream opportunity for the Republican party, Willie. It’s not the NFL now. It’s MLB.”

Trump has already called for a boycott of Major League Baseball and all corporations taking their business out of Georgia as a result. Cancel-cancel culture?

Watch above via MSNBC.

