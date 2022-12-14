Joe Scarborough Directly Connects Tesla’a Plummeting Stock With Elon Musk’s Twitter Shenanigans: ‘Trolling Doesn’t Work’

Joe Scarborough argued that Elon Musk’s recent financial downturn has everything to do with the controversy the Tesla CEO has embraced ever since he took ownership of Twitter.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe discussed the reporting that Musk is no longer the wealthiest man in the world since Tesla’s stock continues to decline, and Musk’s wealth is significantly tied to the value of the company’s share prices. Scarborough acknowledged that Musk still holds a great degree of wealth, but he wondered why Musk is endangering his position with investors by spending so much time being provocative on Twitter these days.

“I wonder what the Thomas Edison of our time is doing, like rummaging around in the sewer? On this social media app that we could all do without,” Scarborough said. “Why is he doing this? Why is he blowing up his other companies, too?”

Willie Geist agreed by asking if Musk has any kind of business strategy in the works, “or is he just blowing it all by buying Twitter and becoming a troll?”

“The trolling doesn’t work,” Scarborough followed up. “It doesn’t work for Donald Trump. It didn’t work for [Mehmet] Oz. It didn’t work for [Blake Masters]… It’s not working. Republicans keep losing elections. The trollers keep losing.”

Scarborough continued by asking why Musk doesn’t just keep focusing on his Mars projects or “work on things that help mankind.”

“Somebody needs to get to him and say, ‘Hey, this trolling thing that we all, like, have been worried about?’ All it does is, it makes the troller the loser,'” Scarborough said. This went on with him saying, “the bottom is falling out for all of them,” ever since the infamous GOP House Judiciary tweet celebrating Musk alongside Trump and Kanye West.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com