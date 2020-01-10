Joe Scarborough lashed out at the curious strategy that many Republicans have taken in explaining President Donald Trump’s successful order to kill Iranian Major General Qasam Soleimani Friday morning, sharing piqued criticism for Rep. Doug Collins.

At issue is the “best defense is a good offense” tactic so common in today’s political landscape in which various Republican leaders have falsely claimed that Democratic leadership are mourning Soleimani’s death, or in the instance of Rep. Collins who bizarrely claimed, “They mourn Soleimani more than gold star families who are the ones that suffered under Soleimani.”

Morning Joe producers presented a montage of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Collins making such comments, best summarized by the lower-third graphic that read “Pres Trump and GOP Allies Attempt to Frame Democratic Criticism of Soleimani Killing as Support for the Iranian General.” At the end of the montage, however, Senator Marco Rubio was featured offering a more sensible take on his political foes, which Scarborough lauded.

“See, that actually is how debates in Washington used to run,” Scarborough noted, adding “Yes, we can be tough on Marco Rubio from time to time when he does things where it seems like he puts the interest of the president above that of the republic.”

As Scarborough continued, his animus became more focused on Rep. Collins.

“But that Collins, the fast-talking Collins where he’s saying Democrats are supporting and mourning the death of Soleimani more than gold star parent — what a liar. What a total liar. What a disgusting total liar,” Scarborough lashed out.

He then cited George Washington who said “guard against the postures of pretended patriotism,” noting that, in his opinion, “that’s who Collins, Trump, all of these people are.”

“They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]