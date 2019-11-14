Joe Scarborough went there again.

On Thursday morning, following the first day of Congressional impeachment inquiry hearings that brought attention to the Trump administration’s foreign policy that appears, to some, to be very friendly to Vladimir Putin and Russia, the Morning Joe host question President Donald Trump’s loyalty to the United States, instead suggesting fealty to the Russian leader and much worse.

Following a clip from the hearing, Morning Joe contributor Matt Miller quoted House Speaker saying “As Nancy Pelosi said, it always comes back to Russia with you.” Miller then noted that he didn’t believe that withholding military aid to Ukraine was because he wanted to help Russia, “he was doing it because his ultimate goal was hurt his political opponents.” But he then noted, “I don’t think he cared that withholding this aid helped Russia..”

As co-host Mika Brzezinski tried to throw to break, Scarborough interrupted (shocker!) and offered “I think we need to say it a little more directly. ”

“Going back to December 2015, when he first pledged his fealty and loyalty to Vladimir Putin by attacking the United States,” Scarborough said, adding “Donald Trump is either an Agent of Russia or he’s a useful idiot. Or he’s somewhere in between, we don’t know what it is.”

He then noted that “We will one day, but at the very least he’s a useful idiot or perhaps it’s what John Bolton is now saying in public, and that is Donald Trump’s foreign policy is not run by what’s in the best interest of the United States of America, it’s not run to protect the American people, it is run for what’s in the best interest of his bottom line and it’s run to protect his bank accounts. It’s all about the money.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]