Did Senator Bernie Sanders privately express concern to Senator Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t be elected president of the United States? Joe Scarborough believes that, despite Warren’s claim of the conversation, he seriously doubted that happened.

On the eve of the last Democratic primary debate before the first Iowa Caucus primary in three weeks, this is the subject of hot debate that has become a political schism between two old ideological friends.

Senator Elizabeth Warren put out a statement Monday night on the much-talked-about meeting between herself and Senator Bernie Sanders in 2018. CNN reported earlier that as they talked about the upcoming presidential election, “Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win.”

The report featured a clear denial from Sanders:

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

But Warren’s statement doubled down on the accusation. “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.” She added, “I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry.”

Scarborough noted that “I’m not getting on anybody’s side, but do any of us really believe that Bernie Sanders is going to say I don’t think a woman can win, Elizabeth. Who’s going to say that? Come on.”

Rev. Al Sharpton added “And certainly wouldn’t say it to Elizabeth Warren,” to which Scarborough agreed “that’s what I’m saying! Who’s going to say that?!”

Watch above via MSNBC.

