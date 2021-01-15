Joe Scarborough did not mince words Friday morning as he made a clear comparison between President Donald Trump and the Republican officials who support him (like Lindsey Graham) to Hitler and his Brown Shirts.

Morning Joe opened Friday’s show with a stunning CNN clip in which a member of the D.C. Metro Police detailed the violent attack he survived during last week’s deadly insurrection on the Capitol building by Trump supporters coming from a “Save America Rally.”

Scarborough followed the clip by recapping the stunning events of the last 10 days and pivoting to the ongoing threats of violence even for Republican members who voted to impeach and are now “running for fear of their own lives.”

The Morning Joe host then pivoted to Senator Lindsey Graham, or as Scarborough lamented, “Poor, poor, Lindsey.”

During the Electoral College certification vote that followed the Capitol attack, Graham — who has been an active and vocal supporter of Trump’s — notably said, “I’m done with this,” a point which Scarborough made.

In the days that followed, Graham was “chased through the airport by a couple of Qanon people,” as Scarborough described, adding, “And suddenly he’s like ‘I’m back in this’ and he’s flying on airplanes with Donald Trump.”

“Yesterday, he said the most remarkable thing,” Scarborough added. “He said if the Senate went through with their constitutional duty to have a trial of Donald Trump that they could face violence; that America could face violence. And further insurrection.”

“So this the Republican party of Donald Trump and of Lindsey Graham, and of those 150 or 160 people who voted to overturn the election,” Scarborough continued before making a historical connection that will surely raise eyebrows.

He directly compared Trump and the Republican party to “what we read about Hitler.” He explained, “He had his brown shirts, he had his enforcer, he had his thugs who would go around committing acts of violence.”

“Mussolini did it when they took over Italy. They would take over government buildings and commit acts of violence, and they would intimidate people through violence,” Scarborough continued.

“I remember back in the day when I was in politics, you would intimidate opponents with a big war chest, by going out and raising money,” the former Congress member recalled. “Now Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham and this Republican party, they are intimidating their opponents with violence, with threats of death, with storming the Capitol, with killing police officers.”

“Willie, this is Donald Trump’s party.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]