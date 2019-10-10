Joe Scarborough trotted out that old Morning Joe chestnut Thursday morning, reminding viewers that, in his opinion, President Donald Trump “is not mentally fit to be president” and “every Republican knows it.”

Scarborough opened “what every Republican on Capitol Hill knows” is that “Donald Trump is not well, Donald Trump’s not emotionally fit to be president, Republicans, and you know it. He’s not mentally fit to be president of the United States right now and you know it.”

The Morning Joe host and former Republican member of Congress added “there are allies that sacrificed their lives, sacrificed their everything for us who are on the run this morning who are bleeding out, who are dying because Donald Trump decided on a whim to release them.”

“There are women and children once again in danger of being raped and brutalized and tortured by ISIS. Donald Trump suggests that we can just let ISIS go and they can go back — there are so many disturbing things, Mika, it is more obvious than ever Donald Trump is neither emotionally or mentally fit to be president of the United States.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com