On Friday, Joe Scarborough was upset talking about the chaotic nature of Round 2 of NBC’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

Scarborough bizarrely started things off by saying he hopes people weren’t watching his own network and taking in the “disaster” that happened when the candidates took digs at each other.

“With apologies to our friends and watching, last night was a disaster for the Democratic Party. My only hope is people were not watching and I will tell you why. First on policy — let’s talk about the goal which every Democrat believes, which is we have to beat Donald Trump. Right? So they’re lined up in trench warfare, ready to get out of the trenches and charge and fight Donald Trump. Instead, they all turn their guns on each other and shoot each other. And everybody is yelling at each other all night. Everybody like if you were watching, if you’re an American and this is your introduction to these candidates and the Democratic Party and all you see are 12 people yelling at each other, trying to interrupt each other and insulting each other, you’re like ‘You know what? I thought Donald Trump was a clown show. I’m changing the channel.'”

Scarborough also ripped Joe Biden for disappointing on Thursday night. The MSNBC host has been favorably speaking about Biden for the last few weeks, but after panning last night’s candidates for appearing pro-open borders, Scarborough slammed the ex-vice president for his underwhelming performance and his viral face-off with Kamala Harris.

“He was off his game, I must say,” Scarborough admitted. “It was one of the more disturbing debate performances I have seen since Ronald Reagan’s first debate in 1984.”

On the subject of Harris challenging Biden over busing and civil rights, Scarborough predicted the California senator will bash him later as he said “is there really a Democrat debate in 2020 that wants to say ‘I support busing?'”

“Is there really a Democrat today that wants to say even in ‘74, I would have supported busing when the overwhelming majority of Americans oppose busing.’ And by the way, if you’re talking about segregation, immigration, schools in Miami today are just as segregated by neighborhood as they were back in the 1970s in parts of San Francisco.”

Ultimately, Scarborough concluded that the debate was “a bad sign” and there’s a real question of “whether [Biden’s] time actually is up.”

