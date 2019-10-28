comScore

Joe Scarborough Gets Pilloried for Bashing ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants at Trump, MSNBC Host Fires Back

By Ken MeyerOct 28th, 2019, 11:59 am

Joe Scarborough pushed back at his online critics on Monday as he defended his position that people should not chant “lock him up” at President Donald Trump.

Trump was booed as he attended Game 5 of the World Series last night, and Morning Joe covered this while noting that the crowd also turned a Trump campaign rally staple against him by chanting “lock him up.” Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski lamented that this chant started with Trump encouraging people to say this toward Hillary Clinton, but the MSNBC hosts called it “sickening” for the Nationals audience to also do this in reverse.

“We are Americans and we do not do that,” Scarborough said. “We do not want the world hearing us chant ‘lock him up’ to this president, or to any president.”

Scarborough’s comments were dragged online by Trump critics who argued that the chants against the president were completely justified.

This disapproval apparently drew Scarborough’s attention, because he released a Twitter thread to duke it out with his critics, call them “ignorant and illiberal,” and say they’re “hypocritical clowns.”

However, Scarborough also lambasted Republicans by saying “you reap what you sow” for tolerating Trump and his supporters demanding the arrest of political foes.

Scarborough’s argument doesn’t seem to be going very well, however, since his tweets have been pummeled by those pointing out the flaws in his reasoning.

UPDATE – 12:20 P.M. ET: Brzezinski has posted her own message to defend her co-host and husband.

