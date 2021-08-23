Joe Scarborough Gives Trump Credit for Promoting Vaccine at Rally Despite Getting Booed: ‘Glad He Did it. Hope He Continues.’

The footage of former President Donald Trump getting booed at his Alabama rally over the weekend for promoting the Covid vaccines was fully destined for mockery on Morning Joe.

And sure enough, it happened right out of the gate — during the show’s opening segment on Monday.

“Dr Frankenstein got booed,” host Joe Scarborough said. He added, “Dr. Frankenstein lets his monster out, and it turns on him.”

Then, though, the MSNBC host took an unpredictable turn. Scarborough gave the former president rare credit for touting the vaccine — even despite some blowback from his fans.

“This is what we’ve been asking Donald Trump to do, what health care providers have been asking Donald Trump to do,” Scarborough said. “He said, ‘You should take it. I took it,’ And when … some of them booed him, he went back and said, you got your freedoms but I took it. And then told a little joke at the end, people laughed.

“I’m actually glad he did it. Hope he continues doing it.”

Panelist Jon Lemire of the AP, though, believes the comments from the former president might not be enough to win over the die-hards.

“This is good, but it might be too late,” Lemire said. “And that is the fear that a lot of people have. That even [with] an endorsement from Donald Trump, you won’t change the minds of so many of his supporters who have heard now for a year-and-a-half his doubts, and doubts of people around him, about science.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

