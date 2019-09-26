It has been a while since Morning Joe c0-host Joe Scarborough went off on William Barr, but one of the lesser covered details too emerge from the ocean of storylines to emerge from the Whistleblower scandal story is the curious involvement of the Trump’s Attorney General.

Scarborough has long been a fierce critic of Barr, though his animus has mostly focused on the manner in which he handled the release of the Mueller Report, and seeing as Barr has kept a relatively low profile since that episode, the Morning Joe panel has largely focused their volumes of Trump administration criticism elsewhere.

But viewers eager to watch anti-Barr venom got what they wanted, as Scarborough made pointed — and completely reasonable — critiques of William Barr based on the released of the transcript of the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy at the center of the Whistleblower Scandal.

Like a classic ace pitcher known for a dramatic wind-up, Scarborough started with a “Would you like to know what is worse, Willie?”

The tease led to a crescendo of criticism that answered his own rhetorical set-up. What is worse was “hat William Barr gets this from the DNI and what does he say? He doesn’t say what every self-respecting lawyer that I’ve every lawyer wore say, this looks like the president is trying to put me in a conspiracy to smear one of your rivals, I better recuse myself. He doesn’t do that. Instead, he kills the complaint and says nothing to see here.”

He then put the characters involved in, dismissing Rudy Giuliani as the “crazy uncle” before noting that the Attorney General as “part of the conspiracy and then he says there’s nothing to see here, move along, move along, suddenly this entire crisis is taken to a new level.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

