Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on ‘Cancer Growing Inside’ Secret Service, Amid Report They Were Warned to Preserve Texts

Joe Scarborough blasted the Secret Service for the “criminality” they face over the deletion of their text messages from around January 6th.

The Morning Joe host was incensed as Mika Brzezinski kicked off the show on Thursday by mentioning an NBC report that the Secret Service was told multiple times before January 6 to preserve text messages and other records on their phones before the device replacement program they had scheduled. The January 6 Committee has been pursuing these texts for their investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol, and the report says the agency received three emails about the preservation of records ahead of the data migration that resulted in their apparent, permanent deletion.

Scarborough immediately ruled out the idea that the purge was an accident in the aftermath of something as significant as the attack on the Capitol.

“This was not a mistake,” Scarborough said. “That was not a bureaucratic snafu. It was an intentional trashing of historical documents that needed to be saved for criminal probe that they knew would be coming.”

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele agreed “this was something that was done deliberately,” arguing that as a branch of law enforcement, the Secret Service has a duty to preserve documents.

“The fact they’re hemming and hawing and talking about, oh, well, the process had started and it was underway…That’s nonsense,” he said. “They’ve got a lot to account for here. There should be some heads that roll.”

Scarborough punctuated Steele’s point as he went on to add “these are law enforcement officers that…were in the middle of a planned coup against the United States of America. So they knew that information needed to be protected.” He also voiced concern that members of the Secret Service were “sympathetic” to former President Donald Trump and his “fascist attempt to overthrow” the U.S. government after losing the 2020 election.

A lot of people have been talking about concerns inside Secret Service about these people being more loyal, some of them, to Donald Trump than to the United States, to the United States Constitution, to American democracy. I brushed it off. Every time I see Secret Service members, I thank them for their service to America. But, my God! There’s a cancer, to borrow a phrase. There’s a cancer growing inside the Secret Service, and it needs to be ripped out. This shows just how dangerous things have gotten inside the Secret Service.

Brzezinski agreed, adding, “if you were a member of the Secret Service, you would have to be under a rock to not know what happened on January 6th.” She further argued that the agency’s personnel displayed “personal irresponsibility” for not realizing they should have preserved any relevant texts from that period.

“I don’t think it is personal irresponsibility. I think it is criminality,” Scarborough said. “That’s what, unfortunately, one more thing the Department of Justice has to look at…There was an attempted fascist coup of the United States of America, the American government, of an American election, and the Secret Service is covering up.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com