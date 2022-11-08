Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Elon Musk During Squawk Box Hit: Caught in the ‘Sludge’ of His ‘Pile of Junk’ Platform

Joe Scarborough is scratching his head over Elon Musk’s recent messages on Twitter, which included the platform’s new owner encouraging people to vote Republican in the midterm elections.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has introduced mass layoffs, revealed the company is not profitable, booted multiple people like Kathy Griffin, and introduced an $8 monthly charge to its verification badge system. Asked about Musk’s recent tweets while appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on midterm Election Day, Scarborough revealed he was confused by Musk jumping into the “muck and the sludge” of Twitter more than anything.

“I don’t understand why a guy who may be the Thomas Edison of our time, at least the Steve Jobs of our time, I don’t understand why he’s mired in the muck and the sludge of Twitter instead of focused on doing extraordinary things that he did through most of his career,” the Morning Joe co-host said. “He’s incapable of handling Twitter in the way it needs to be handled because it’s very messy, it’s very dirty, and here we see this guy getting caught in the muck of it all.”

Part of this “muck” Musk is rolling around in, the MSNBC host added, is the squabbles he gets into with politicians and celebrities, including author Stephen King who was one of a number of Twitter users to speak out against the monthly verification charge. The novelist actually got a feisty response from Musk. It’s those moments, Scarborough theorized, that suggest Musk is “isolated.”

“Why’s he on Twitter all the time? None of us would allow people who work with us or people that we love, none of us would allow us to do it,” Scarborough said. “You get the sense that he’s really, unfortunately isolated and my God, you start off by the original sin of paying $44 billion a platform that’s I’ve always thought is a pile of junk.”

Scarborough ended his Musk rant by offering some appropriate words of wisdom his grandmother offered him.

“My grandmother said,” he said, “never get in a fight with a pig in the mud because you’ll get muddy and the pig likes it.”

Watch above via CNBC

