Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Fox’s Defiant Smartmatic Statement: ‘What the Hell Are the People Running Fox News Thinking?

Joe Scarborough is SHOCKED by Fox News’ non-repentance for amplifying conspiratorial claims, especially since the Dominion case is not the end of the legal scrutiny they face.

Scarborough took the lead on Thursday as Morning Joe discussed Fox’s defiant statement towards Smartmatic, which is suing the network for $2.7 billion in damages over their alleged defamation of the voting systems company. While the case is not expected to go to trial until 2025, Fox’s bravado follows the 787.5 million dollars they just paid to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against them as the network was about to go on trial.

Since the Dominion case’s discovery process yielded numerous embarrassing revelations about Fox that would seem relevant for Smartmatic’s lawsuit. Scarborough wondered why Fox is continuing their fight with Smartmatic instead of settling like they just did. We also wondered what the network’s investors, employees, and on-air talent have to say about this.

The question is what’s the board thinking? What are the shareholders thinking? This strategy, and I have got to ask, what are the Fox News hosts thinking? ‘Wait, you’ve got all of our texts out there. You just paid $800 million, and we’re still not out of the woods yet! We’re going to have more depositions, more interrogatories, more discovery, more news! Who is running this place?’ Is what they have to be asking themselves, because things haven’t gotten better for Fox over the past two days. Their exposure hasn’t been lessened, although, they are more exposed today than ever before because they just showed they were willing pay almost $800 million to not have their hosts and Rupert Murdoch testify. That will not change with Smartmatic. It’s not like they’re saying ‘Okay, we’ll be fine with it.’ No! Smartmatic knows this. I’ve just got to again ask, what the hell are the people who are running Fox News thinking?

As the world ponders Scarborough’s question, here’s the statement Fox made on Smartmatic’s accusations:

“We will be ready to defend this case surrounding extremely newsworthy events when it goes to trial, likely in 2025. As a report prepared by our financial expert shows, Smartmatic’s damages claims are implausible, disconnected from reality, and on its face intended to chill First Amendment freedoms.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com