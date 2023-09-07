Joe Scarborough Goes Off On GOP ‘Radicalism’ Against Elections They Lose: ‘Democracy Versus Anti-Democracy’

Joe Scarborough tore into the Republican Party over how often he has seen them take action against public officials and the democratic process whenever they don’t win elections.

On Thursday, Scarborough led Morning Joe in a conversation about Mike Pence’s speech where the former vice president warned that Republicans must choose between conservative principles or the populism of “personal grievances and performative outrage” that Donald Trump represents. This led to Scarborough listing off a series of incidents where Republicans sought rule changes or tried to have public officials removed, just to fail.

Scarborough put this in stark terms with a reminder that Trump will go on trial in Washington, D.C. and in Georgia over his multiple attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

“Again, this is not conservatism versus radicalism. This is democracy versus anti-democracy,” Scarborough warned. “I don’t think we’ve had as clear a cut difference between the parties, certainly not in my lifetime. I would suggest we’d probably have to go back to the Civil War to find two parties so at odds as these two parties right now.

“One literally wants to end the democratic experiment if you look at the person who is running. Who has said, again, as Mike Pence said — his vice president — he wants to terminate the Constitution if the Constitution stands in the way of him being the President of the United States.”

Willie Geist strongly agreed, saying the GOP’s argument boils down to the idea that “Democracy has not yielded the results we wanted. Donald Trump didn’t win. We didn’t get what we wanted on abortion in certain places with the referendum, so we’re going to burn the thing down. Get rid of democracy so we can change the system and get the outcomes we want.” Geist also provided his own example with a reminder that right-wing lawmakers in Georgia tried launching an effort to impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she indicted Trump and his co-conspirators.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com