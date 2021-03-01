Frequent viewers of Morning Joe are well aware of the abject animus that Joe Scarborough holds toward Senators Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and John Kennedy. His anger towards these Republican politicians was in full bloom on Monday morning after many CPAC speeches in which these, and other GOP senators, painted themselves as plain-spoken comment folk fighting on behalf of blue-collar Republican voters against so-called “country club” Democrats.

Cruz, Hawley, and Sen. Tom Cotton spoke at CPAC this weekend, and each hit appeared to try to paint Republicans as the party of blue jeans and beer. But as Scarborough noted, most of these guys went to the very best universities globally, while former President Donald Trump is living post-presidency at Mar-a-Lago, which is literally a country club.

This was a point eagerly made by an aggrieved Scarborough. Addressing Cruz and Hawley’s CPAC speeches, the Morning Joe host said, “you spend all weekend attacking country club types. You’re all ivy league elitists! You all passed tax cuts for the richest people on the planet!”

“You attack big tech,” he continued. “But you pass tax cuts that actually allow Amazon to pay zero in taxes.”

“I mean, you lie so shamelessly. You’re all Ivy League brats. And you lie so shamelessly about being a man of the people, Ted Cruz. Really, Princeton boy, Harvard boy. You’re against country clubs. Are you? Okay. Donald Trump lives in country clubs. How many days out of his presidency was he staying at his own country club?”

Ted Cruz attended Princeton and Harvard, while Josh Hawley attended Stanford and Yale. John Kennedy, who Scarborough has delighted in mocking in the past for his past support of John Kerry, attended Oxford University.

“At this point, you’re so shameless; your anti-intellectual stuff is so shameless you humiliate yourselves,” Scarborough finished.

Watch above via MSNBC.

