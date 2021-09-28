Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on ‘Raging Hypocrites’ on Debt Ceiling: Republicans ‘Spent Like Drunken Socialists!’

Joe Scarborough is yelling again, and as usual, his raised voice and anger are not without merits. At issue? The apparent GOP hypocrisy on raising the debt ceiling to pay their bills racked up under the Trump administration and their own approved budgets.

At issue is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to lead his caucus in support of raising the debt ceiling and, instead, opting to place the onus of responsibility on the Democratic party. Of course, raising the debt ceiling is NOT about approving new spending and is instead all about making good on debts accrued in the past.

Under the leadership of former President Donald Trump and a Republican-led Congress for two of those four years, and spent more than any administration before them. This was a salient point made by the Morning Joe host Tuesday morning, as he railed against McConnell and all Republican Senators who voted no on the debt bill.

“Republicans are raging hypocrites in the era of Trump,” he opened. “Here is a party that spent like drunken socialists, you talk about socialists, this Republican party sent like drunken socialists over the past five years.” He continued to point out the relatively apparent disparity between GOP talking points that often call Democrats “socialists” due to Government spending. It’s a Republican administration (and Congress) that approved the highest federal spending budgets in history.

The Republican party has long tried to present themselves as the party of personal responsibility, but their apparent unwillingness to be responsible for bills accused by their budget paints them in a less than flattering light. Or so this was the point made by Scarborough, who himself once was a Republican member of Congress but has since left the GOP (or the party left him, as he has made clear.)

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com